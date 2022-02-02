Hillsborough Co. Sheriff Chronister calls fallen deputy ‘rising star’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office came out to pay their respects to Deputy Abigail Bieber on Wednesday.

Deputy Bieber was killed in St. Augustine over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide. It’s believed Detective Daniel Leyden, who also works for the department shot and killed her and then took his own life.

The two were on vacation with other members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says Bieber and Leyden were in a romantic relationship. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister described Bieber as a rising star in his department.

“A hard charger, someone that they would call whenever there was an investigation involving a child because she was such an advocate for children, whether it was that sexual abuse case, that child abuse case, she is always the one who volunteered to take those cases,” said Chronister.

He says she hoped to be a detective for the special victim’s unit. A woman who worked with Bieber at the Boys and Girls Club says she inspired children.

“Kids loved her and especially seeing a young female in this industry was amazing. She was the best person that I’ve ever met. I mean that, very genuine, empathic, caring, biggest smile, could brighten up any room,” said Kayla Leland.

The motorcade also brought Bieber to the Clearwater Police Department where two of her brothers work as officers. No public funeral has been announced.