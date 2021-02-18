Hillsborough Co. Schools to hold virtual job fair Thursday night

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools is holding a virtual job fair Thursday night.
The job fair will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The school district is looking to hire custodians, school bus drivers, and food service workers.
During the virtual event, residents will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters and hiring managers from Human Resources. Some of the topics that will be covered during the event include:
- Why serving as a bus driver, food service worker, or custodian benefits you and your community
- What it takes to serve as a bus driver, food service worker, or custodian
- Opportunities for earning your Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
- On-going training and supports
- District precautions to minimize exposure to COVID-19
- How to apply
- Scheduling interviews
- Compensation and employee benefits (plus other incentives)
To register for the virtual job fair, visit the HCPS Eventbrite site.