Hillsborough Co. schools looking for parents response to reopening plans

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As the county begins to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year, the Hillsborough County School District is asking for parents to make their decision on which reopening plan they want their student(s) to follow.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis presented the district’s reopening plan at a school board workshop on June 23 and showed the school board three different plans, which include the governor’s reopening requirements.

The first was a traditional or face-to-face learning model. Model B was hybrid rotation learning (40% face to face learning, 60% online learning). And Model C was strictly online learning, similar to what was used at the end of the school year.

The county is asking parents to fill out a Declaration of Intent with their selection by July 10 at midnight.

For more information on the county’s school reopening plan, click here.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: