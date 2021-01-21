Hillsborough Co. Schools employees 65+ to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools employees aged 65 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The district, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County and Tampa General Hospital, will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to employees starting Friday.

“Educators continue to be on the frontline every single day. They put themselves in a position to be exposed to COVID-19 and they’re doing it in a graceful manner, heroic manner,” said Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis.

Earlier in the week, letters went out to employees letting them know about the opportunity and sign up details.

As of now, 1,200 to 1,300 employees in the school district qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines will be administered at TGH.

Prior to winter break, Davis said he reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis urging him to include all educators in the next round of vaccinations.

“I sent a letter to the governor on Dec. 17 asking him to make it a priority for every educator throughout the state of Florida and within Hillsborough County to be able to allow them to have accessibility to the vaccine,” Davis said. “If we’re going to ask teachers, support staff, leaders, district staff to be in schools and to have schools open every single day then we should be able to make sure we provide this vaccine and have it available for not only those who hit a certain threshold with related to age but for every individual that is working in a brick and mortar setting connecting with children.”

The district is hoping to expand to all employees as soon the next phases begins.