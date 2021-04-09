Hillsborough Co. school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting student on school bus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A school bus driver employed by Hillsborough County Public Schools was arrested Friday after a student came forward to report a sexual assault.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Ronale Divad Johnson after the student told deputies Johnson sexually assaulted them after being left alone with Johnson on a school bus on April 8.

Johnson serves as a bus driver for East Bay High School, Lennard High School, and Beth Shields Middle School and has been employed by the school system since February 2020.

“Parents place their trust in authority figures within our school system, and this suspect undoubtedly broke it when he chose to take advantage of this student,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I want to commend this very brave student for coming forward, and doing what is right, so this driver can face the consequences for his despicable actions.”

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis also released a statement on Friday on the arrest:

“I am shocked by this employee’s actions and disgusted that this individual took advantage of a child. I will be recommending an immediate termination. Law enforcement is continuing its investigation and does not believe any other students are involved. Our student services team will ensure that this victim is fully supported with the resources and counseling needed during this difficult time.” Superintendent Addison Davis said.

At this time, it is believed that this is an isolated case.