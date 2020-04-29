Hillsborough Co. residents can now apply for coronavirus recovery aid online

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Hillsborough County looking for financial help in the midst of the coronavirus can now apply online.

The county’s Rapid Response Recovery Program has been accepting applications by phone. But due to the demand they’ve seen from residents, county leaders said they decided to make an online application form available as well.

All residents have to do is visit the program’s page on the Hillsborough County website. Applicants can also check on that website to see if they’re eligible to apply.

The program is available to people in Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace and unincorporated Hillsborough County. The county will only be accepting a maximum of 3,000 online applications due to funding constraints.

Residents can apply if they’ve seen loss of wage or reduced wage due to the coronavirus crisis. The program will help with paying utility bills, rent or mortgage payments.

If you prefer to apply for the Rapid Response Recovery Program by phone, you can call (813) 274-6710 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.