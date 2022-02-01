Hillsborough Co. pet shelter to waive adoption fees in honor of Betty White

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is continuing the Betty White challenge this spring.

From now until May 11, adoption fees will be waived for the dogs and cats searching for a forever home. All dogs and cats are microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered.

The resource center had previously waived adoption fees for 100 dogs and cats to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

The actress died on Dec. 31, just a few weeks shy of her centennial birthday.