Hillsborough Co. Pet Resource Center waives fees for all ready-to-go dogs, cats

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Adoption fees have been waived for all ready-to-go dogs and cats by the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center in hopes of reducing “severe overcrowding.”

Ready-to-go pets have been at the kennel long usually at least for three days and have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The shelter had more than 600 dogs and cats and shelter officials are hoping the severe overcrowding will go down after the adoption specials.

To see which dogs are available for adoption, you can visit the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, which is located at 440 N. Falkenburg. The shelter is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Dogs and cats available for adoption can be viewed online.