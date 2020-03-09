Hillsborough Co. opens vocational training center to prepare inmates for working world

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling its new vocational training center Monday aimed to prepare inmates for the working world after they’re released.

The Vocational Training Center is a 10,000 square foot facility that will house several new inmate programs that will teach them trades like welding and carpentry.

The sheriff’s office says the training center was built to prepare inmates for life after they finish their sentences, giving them the skills and certificates they need to enter the working world.

The training center is located at 520 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus"

Global health expert talks coronavirus after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Global health expert talks coronavirus after new cases confirmed in Florida"

No bond for those arrested in Polk County double murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "No bond for those arrested in Polk County double murder case"

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss