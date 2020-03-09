Hillsborough Co. opens vocational training center to prepare inmates for working world

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling its new vocational training center Monday aimed to prepare inmates for the working world after they’re released.

The Vocational Training Center is a 10,000 square foot facility that will house several new inmate programs that will teach them trades like welding and carpentry.

The sheriff’s office says the training center was built to prepare inmates for life after they finish their sentences, giving them the skills and certificates they need to enter the working world.

The training center is located at 520 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

