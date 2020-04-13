Breaking News
Hillsborough Co. opens 2 free unemployment form drive-through sites

Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has opened two drive-through services at libraries offering unemployment forms for those without printer access.

The locations are set up at Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library at 3910 S. Manhattan Avenue and the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library at 2902 W. Bearss Avenue.

Once you fill out the form, you can drop them off at either drive-through and the library staff will mail them for free.

Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

