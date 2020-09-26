Hillsborough Co. offers program that catches kids up on learning missed during pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools is offering a program that allows elementary students to get some extra learning in during the week.

Saturday Academy is for Kindergarten – 5th Grade students and it is being offered at 25 different elementary schools.

The program was planned for the summer, but due to COVID-19 the school district pushed it back to the Fall after the school year began.

The goal of this program is to help students with academic needs and give a chance to those students to play catch up from the learning they may have missed during the pandemic.

“This is a chance to really catch some of our kids up, get some of that learning time back to them,” said DeSoto Elementary School Principal, Emily Tirelli.

Saturday Academy is offered every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until November. The school district is providing transportation, breakfast, and lunch for all students in attendance.

If parents are interested, they can register their child if they attend an eligible school. Click here is register.

Here are a link of the participating schools:

Participating Schools

Broward Elementary

Burney Elementary

Cleveland Elementary

DeSoto Elementary

Dunbar Elementary Magnet

Folsom Elementary

Foster Elementary

Giunta Middle

James Elementary

Kenly Elementary

Kimbell Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Mango Elementary

McDonald Elementary

Miles Elementary

Mort Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

Pizzo K-8

Potter Elementary

Robles Elementary

Shaw Elementary

Sulphur Springs K-8

Tampa Heights Elementary

Temple Terrace Elementary

Thonotosassa Elementary

Witter Elementary