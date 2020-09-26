Hillsborough Co. offers program that catches kids up on learning missed during pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools is offering a program that allows elementary students to get some extra learning in during the week.
Saturday Academy is for Kindergarten – 5th Grade students and it is being offered at 25 different elementary schools.
The program was planned for the summer, but due to COVID-19 the school district pushed it back to the Fall after the school year began.
The goal of this program is to help students with academic needs and give a chance to those students to play catch up from the learning they may have missed during the pandemic.
“This is a chance to really catch some of our kids up, get some of that learning time back to them,” said DeSoto Elementary School Principal, Emily Tirelli.
Saturday Academy is offered every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until November. The school district is providing transportation, breakfast, and lunch for all students in attendance.
If parents are interested, they can register their child if they attend an eligible school. Click here is register.
Here are a link of the participating schools:
Participating Schools
Broward Elementary
Burney Elementary
Cleveland Elementary
DeSoto Elementary
Dunbar Elementary Magnet
Folsom Elementary
Foster Elementary
Giunta Middle
James Elementary
Kenly Elementary
Kimbell Elementary
Lockhart Elementary
Mango Elementary
McDonald Elementary
Miles Elementary
Mort Elementary
Oak Park Elementary
Pizzo K-8
Potter Elementary
Robles Elementary
Shaw Elementary
Sulphur Springs K-8
Tampa Heights Elementary
Temple Terrace Elementary
Thonotosassa Elementary
Witter Elementary