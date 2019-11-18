Hillsborough Co. man wins top prize for scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County man has won the top prize from the $500,000 JACKPOT MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game.
The Florida Lottery said 63-year-old Michael Landcaster of Seffner purchased his winning ticket from the Winn Dixie located at 11230 Martin Luther King Blvd.
The $5 scratch-off game has 12 top prizes of $500,000 and $49 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one in 4.01.
