HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County man has been arrested after deputies say he demanded sex in return for a woman’s dog.

36-year-old Kevin Skaggs was arrested Friday afternoon after deputies were able to locate Skaggs driving in his vehicle with the dog.

According to deputies, Skaggs had been calling and sending the woman unwanted text messages for months.

Skaggs was arrested Friday afternoon for extortion and driving with a suspended license.