Hillsborough Co. law enforcement, school leaders to discuss safety measures in place for academic year

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only (Courtesy: alptraum)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Top law enforcement officers in Hillsborough County will be joining school leaders Thursday afternoon to discuss safety measures in place this academic year.

They will also discuss areas of growth in order to keep students protected in the event of an emergency.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Chad Chronister and Superintendent Addison Davis will lead a discussion on the security measures in place and in progress throughout the school district. The purpose of the meeting is to provide updates and review school safety initiatives in order to allow law enforcement to better respond to area schools in the event of an emergency or other incidents on campus.

Below is a list of agencies that will have at least one representative present at the discussion:

  • Hillsborough County Public Schools
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • Temple Terrace Police Department
  • Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • Tampa Port Security Director
  • Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management
  • Plant City Police Department
  • FDOE Office of Safe schools
  • Tampa Fire Rescue
  • FBI-Tampa
  • Plant City Police Department
  • HCPS Security and Emergency Management
  • MacDill Air Force Base
  • Tampa International Airport Police
  • Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The group’s discussion will begin at 1 p.m. at the Falkenburg Road Jail and will conclude around 2:30 p.m.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss