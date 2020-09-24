Hillsborough Co. law enforcement, school leaders to discuss safety measures in place for academic year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Top law enforcement officers in Hillsborough County will be joining school leaders Thursday afternoon to discuss safety measures in place this academic year.

They will also discuss areas of growth in order to keep students protected in the event of an emergency.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Chad Chronister and Superintendent Addison Davis will lead a discussion on the security measures in place and in progress throughout the school district. The purpose of the meeting is to provide updates and review school safety initiatives in order to allow law enforcement to better respond to area schools in the event of an emergency or other incidents on campus.

Below is a list of agencies that will have at least one representative present at the discussion:

Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Temple Terrace Police Department

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Tampa Port Security Director

Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management

Plant City Police Department

FDOE Office of Safe schools

Tampa Fire Rescue

FBI-Tampa

Plant City Police Department

HCPS Security and Emergency Management

MacDill Air Force Base

Tampa International Airport Police

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The group’s discussion will begin at 1 p.m. at the Falkenburg Road Jail and will conclude around 2:30 p.m.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: