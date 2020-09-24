HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Top law enforcement officers in Hillsborough County will be joining school leaders Thursday afternoon to discuss safety measures in place this academic year.
They will also discuss areas of growth in order to keep students protected in the event of an emergency.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Chad Chronister and Superintendent Addison Davis will lead a discussion on the security measures in place and in progress throughout the school district. The purpose of the meeting is to provide updates and review school safety initiatives in order to allow law enforcement to better respond to area schools in the event of an emergency or other incidents on campus.
Below is a list of agencies that will have at least one representative present at the discussion:
- Hillsborough County Public Schools
- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
- Temple Terrace Police Department
- Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
- Tampa Port Security Director
- Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management
- Plant City Police Department
- FDOE Office of Safe schools
- Tampa Fire Rescue
- FBI-Tampa
- Plant City Police Department
- HCPS Security and Emergency Management
- MacDill Air Force Base
- Tampa International Airport Police
- Florida Department of Law Enforcement
The group’s discussion will begin at 1 p.m. at the Falkenburg Road Jail and will conclude around 2:30 p.m.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Hillsborough Co. law enforcement, school leaders to discuss safety measures in place for academic year
- ‘Grateful’: Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik
- President Trump set to pay respects to Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data
- Fire rescue crews put out vacant house fire in Highlands County