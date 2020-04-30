Hillsborough Co. EPG rescinds local stay at home order, will follow governor’s guidelines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted Thursday to get rid of the local stay at home order during the coronavirus crisis and will follow the governor’s order.

All members agreed except Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“I vote no. I see no purpose in this,” she said when members were asked to declare yes or no.

Majority prevailed and starting Monday, the county will follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order which allows certain places, like restaurants and stores, to reopen at 25 percent capacity. They opted to get rid of the local order so residents are not confused with two orders.

*YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL EPG MEETING IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW*

At the start of the weekly meeting, several residents spoke up, asking why parks, beaches and boat ramps are still closed.

One business owner thought the City of Tampa was going too far.

“This is not minority report. We don’t punish future crimes,” the man, identified as Christoper, said.

Leaders for Hillsborough County, Plant City and Temple Terrace announced plans to reopen parks in those locations. Castor said Tampa will have details on park changes on Friday.

All members seemed to agree that reopening is necessary and certainly forthcoming.

“We need to take action to reopen society,” school board member Melissa Snively said.

LATEST STORIES: