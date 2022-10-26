TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County employees helped stuff backpacks with school supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.

According to the county, the backpacks will be taken to Fort Myers on Friday.

Hillsborough County’s Children’s Services partnered with United Way for a supply drive.

The county received over 400 backpacks and hundreds of school supplies from people all over the country.

Donations can still be dropped off at Children’s Services Fellowship Hall, located at 3191 Clay Mangum Lane in Tampa.