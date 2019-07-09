Hillsborough Co. detention sergeant arrested for boating under the influence

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County detention sergeant is on administrative leave after being arrested for boating under the influence.

Sgt. Ryan Harvester was arrested in Citrus County on Saturday by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers. A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Harvester was arrested for boating under the influence while driving his own personal boat on Crystal River.

Authorities identified Harvester as a detention sergeant who has been working for the sheriff’s office since 2006.

“As law enforcement officers, we must hold ourselves to a higher standard than the general public and there is no exception for a deputy who is driving or boating under the influence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our Internal Affairs Office is thoroughly investigating this incident.”

Harvester has been placed on administrative leave while the administrative investigation continues.