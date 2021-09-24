Hillsborough Co. deputy shot, hospitalized in barricaded standoff

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy has been hospitalized after being shot Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently at the scene of a barricaded standoff with one person on North Taylor Road in Brandon. The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team are at the scene along with K9 units.

According to deputies, there is no immediate threat to the public at this time. The deputy has been taken to Tampa General Hospital.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for further updates. 

