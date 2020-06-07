Hillsborough Co. deputy returns to work after being hit in head with brick during protests

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy is back at work after being hit in the back of his neck with a brick while monitoring protests at University Square Mall.

According to the HCSO Facebook page, Deputy William Scobie was one of two deputies injured during May 30’s protests. The other deputy, who was hit by a firework, is also recovering well.

“Remember, our deputies are human beings too. They have families and just want to make it home to them safely each night just like you. Let’s keep the protests peaceful,” the Facebook post read.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss