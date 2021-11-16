Hillsborough Co. deputy involved in rollover crash safe after driver runs red light

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all drivers to get home safely Tuesday after a deputy was involved in a rollover crash.

The crash took place at the intersection of N. Florida Avenue and E. Palm Avenue after another driver ran through a red light.

  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“We are thankful everyone is okay and hope drivers pay more attention this holiday season as traffic picks up,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies are asking drivers to remain safe and to follow all traffic signals and laws.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss