Hillsborough Co. deputy involved in rollover crash safe after driver runs red light

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all drivers to get home safely Tuesday after a deputy was involved in a rollover crash.
The crash took place at the intersection of N. Florida Avenue and E. Palm Avenue after another driver ran through a red light.
“We are thankful everyone is okay and hope drivers pay more attention this holiday season as traffic picks up,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies are asking drivers to remain safe and to follow all traffic signals and laws.