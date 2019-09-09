Hillsborough Co. deputies searching for missing 67-year-old man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are hoping you can help locate a missing 67-year-old man.

According to deputies, Francis Baah was last seen Sunday around 5 p.m. He and his wife were dropped off in the south parking lot of University Mall. Baah went into Dillards and has not been seen or heard from since.

Baah is currently visiting from Ghana.

Deputies say Baah was last seen wearing a black and yellow long-sleeved shirt and black pants. He stands roughly 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Baah or know about his whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.