Hillsborough Co. deputies searching for missing 24-year-old non-verbal woman with Down syndrome

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for a 24-year-old non-verbal woman with Down syndrome.
Deputies say Azaria Zsaquianah Jones was last seen by family members on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies believe Jones walked away from her Tampa home, located on Patricia Court, sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., to an unknown location.
Jones is roughly 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jeans.
If you have seen Jones or know her whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.
