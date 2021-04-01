Hillsborough Co. deputies searching for hit-and-run driver, 9-year-old boy injured

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who hit a child early Thursday morning and then fled the scene.

According to deputies, the child’s mother called 911 to report her 9-year-old son had been hit by an unknown vehicle while waiting for the school bus on West Lake Drive and Bishop Road in Wimauma around 7 a.m.

The child’s mother transported her son to an area hospital to be treated for head injuries. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Surveillance video acquired by deputies shows the 9-year-old boy walking along the roadway, toward the bus stop, just before 6:00 a.m.

At some point, shortly after walking out of the video frame, the child was hit.

Deputies say a dark-colored sedan traveling northbound on West Lake Drive is seen seconds before the incident took place and is considered a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.