Hillsborough Co. deputies searching for car burglary, theft suspects

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects linked to multiple car burglaries and thefts in the Town ’N’ Country area.

Deputies say between midnight and 5 a.m. on April 22, three Black male suspects wearing dark-colored clothes arrived at a home on the 6900 block of Casa Verde Court in a stolen blue Honda CR-V. The suspects were seen on home surveillance cameras checking multiple car doors before entering an unlocked red Kia Sorento with the keys left inside.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects fled the area in both stolen cars and went to the Palmera Pointe Apartments where they entered additional unlocked vehicles. All three suspects left the apartment complex in the Kia Sorento, leaving the Honda CR-V behind, according to deputies.

The suspects were later seen using stolen credit cards from one of the victims at a shoe store, deputies say.

“Leaving anything of value, especially a wallet or money, where it can be seen is trouble,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “More often than not, vehicles targeted by thieves are left unlocked. It is vital for every driver to lock their car doors and secure their belongings every time they leave their vehicles, even if they’re parked at their own home.”

If you recognize the suspects, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.