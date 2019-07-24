Hillsborough Co. deputies, FHP troopers work together to arrest fleeing suspect

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol worked together this week to arrest a man on Tuesday who tried evading law enforcement.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a Hillsborough County detective was rear-ended in an unmarked vehicle by a gray Mustang while stopped at a traffic light on Bruce B Downs Boulevard, just south of Commerce Palms Boulevard.

The detective instructed the driver, 43-year-old Jack Knapper, to pull over for a traffic crash investigation. Knapper did not pull over, instead, he fled the scene.

Soon after, a citizen called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to report they witnessed the crash and followed the Mustang to I-75, just north of Fletcher Avenue. The witness told deputies he saw Knapper leave the Mustang and run into a heavily wooded area before entering the Hillsborough River.

With the help of the HCSO Aviation Unit, Knapper was found in the water and a FHP trooper and HCSO deputy jumped in the Hillsborough River after him.

They both escorted Knapper out of the water and made an arrest.

Knapper was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, fleeing to elude, driving without a valid license and resisting arrest without violence.

He could also face a possible DUI charge as well.

He was also taken to Tampa General Hospital to get checked for exhaustion after fleeing and swimming in the water to evade law enforcement.