Hillsborough Co. deputies arrest bank robber

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man Saturday who they say robbed a North Tampa bank.

Deputies say just before 9 a.m. Saturday, a black male entered the Wells Fargo located at 8902 Regents Park Drive, handed the teller a note and received cash.

The suspect fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex and left on a motorcycle.

HCSO deputies responded and deployed several assets, including K9 and aviation, to help find the suspect.

While approaching US 301, aviation found a black motorcycle traveling south on Davis Road, the driver matched the description of the bank robbery suspect.

Patrol and K9 units conducted a traffic stop on Highway 301 just north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and were able to detain the driver.

Deputies determined that the driver was the robbery suspect.

Jamanie Seiforth, 23, is now being charged with robbery while wearing a mask and grand theft. He is being booked at Orient Road Jail.

No one was injured during the robbery.

An investigation is underway.

