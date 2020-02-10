Hillsborough Co. community holds vigil for missing mother of three

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – A community came together to pray for a missing mother of three, gone from her home for more than three weeks.

Friends and family of Veronica Reyes held a vigil Sunday night praying for a miracle that would bring her home.

Her family has tried just about everything to bring Reyes home. They’ve put out fliers, social media posts, held search parties at local parks, but now they’re reaching out to a higher power for help.

“I just want her home,” said Tina Cortez, Reyes’ mother.

She has just one wish… that her daughter returns to her family.

“I leave her messages on her phone hoping she would look at it, but there’s nothing. I call her phone every day. Nothing,” said Cortez between tears.

Reyes was last seen by one of her three small children as she walked outside her home on Jan. 18. She left her wallet and ID and any attempts to connect with her phone have been unsuccessful.

At the Liberty Southern Baptist Church Sunday night, family, friends and members of the community came to pray for her safe return.

“We’ve known her, gosh, like I said, 10 or 11 years,” said Gina Fredette, Reyes’ old youth leader at church.

The pastor and his wife felt something needed to be done for this young mother.

“Somebody know’s something. She’s out there somewhere and we thought if we come together as a community, we could help out the family, the husband, the children,” Fredette said.

Some held candles, while others held phones as they streamed the service to increase awareness online.

“Mine’s been gone three weeks and we don’t have any answers. We don’t know anything,” Cortez said. “Mija come home. Come home. Give your boys a hug. Let me hug you.”

