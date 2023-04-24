TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested after causing the death of an infant, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, April 17, staff at All Children’s Hospital in Pinellas County called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after receiving an unresponsive infant with trauma.

Despite lifesaving efforts, deputies the baby died four days later on April 21.

One week after the child was brought into the hospital, the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the child’s death a homicide.

During an interview with detectives, 26-year-old Haley Barclay admitted to shaking the child on April 12 and April 13.

“This woman was responsible for caring for this defenseless child. Instead, she is responsible for this innocent child’s death,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This loss is a heartbreaking reminder of our responsibility to protect our communities most vulnerable from harm.”

Barclay was placed into custody for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. She also faces charges of first-degree felony murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.