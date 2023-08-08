TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three juveniles suspected of burglary were no match for Hillsborough County deputies who tracked them as they hid in trash cans, under cars, and in ponds.

Deputies were called to the Riverview area Friday, July 28 around 5 a.m. after a woman reported her vehicle being broken into.

With a joint effort between the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office aviation, K9, and patrol units, the juveniles were tracked down and arrested.

“This is another reminder of the amazing joint effort between our different units,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This arrest serves as another reminder to those in our community: please lock your doors and secure your valuables so you can avoid becoming a victim of a crime of opportunity.”