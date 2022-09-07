HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head by his father last month has been released from the hospital, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the 8-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister were shot at a home in the Armature Gate Townhomes on Heritage Club Drive.

The 5-year-old girl died after she was rushed to Tampa General Hospital. The boy had to undergo surgery for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the children’s father, Jermaine Bass, 30, was arrested on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree premeditated attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated child abuse.