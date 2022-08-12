TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chlamydia, gonorrhea, three types of syphilis. These bacterial diseases are all curable. But data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows in the past 10 years, the frequency of infection has only gone up, even as condom sales have risen and safe sex tips are provided by health officials.

In Florida, the prevalence of sexually transmitted disease infections have increased dramatically, mainly among the young. For those aged 15 to 24, the trend holds for the whole of the United States.

So which counties in Florida have the highest STD infection rates?

The Florida Department of Health’s Health Charts data site only has confirmed infection statistics through 2020. The data goes back for years, showing the rise and fall of STI rates over time, by county and in the state overall.

As of 2020, Miami-Dade County is the bacterial infection capital of the state, with the largest number of infections outright. However, when it comes to the rate, or number of infections per 100,000 residents, Gadsden County is the winner, as far as infection density.

When it comes to total infection numbers across all age groups, here are the top five Florida counties, according to the health department.

  1. Miami-Dade County: 20,677 bacterial STD infections
  2. Broward County: 16,702 bacterial STD infections
  3. Orange County: 13,724 bacterial STD infections
  4. Duval County: 12,852 bacterial STD infections
  5. Hillsborough County: 12,727 bacterial STD infections

No other counties had infection numbers above 8,000 that year.

Nationally, the CDC reported that by the end of 2020, cases of gonorrhea and both primary and secondary syphilis had risen 10% and 7%, respectively, compared to the year before.

That same year, report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked all 50 states by how common different venereal, or sexually transmitted diseases are, among state populations. Florida ranked No. 10 for syphilis. The federal health agency said preliminary data from 2021 shows the issue is not going away, but is instead, spreading.

According to the FDOH data, here are Florida’s 2020 county infection rates. The infection rates are number of cases per 100,000 residents.

LocationBacterial STDsOverall infection ratesChlamydiaGonorrheaSyphilis (All Types)
Florida15,2059702.799,22940,48312,335
Alachua3,6191,338.42,519945154
Baker172601.7120439
Bay1,045594.573126648
Bradford181628.1123499
Brevard3,094512.12,032842220
Broward16,702858.210,0814,4832,137
Calhoun89597.662261
Charlotte474255.73648822
Citrus545363.940312616
Clay1,111505.276231336
Collier1,322342.11,00924765
Columbia620877.040319621
Miami-Dade20,677721.812,4265,1353,115
DeSoto178489.2128473
Dixie92550.864271
Duval12,8521,299.87,8384,306707
Escambia3,5491,093.32,2301,216102
Flagler436382.331410418
Franklin45368.03078
Gadsden7291,573.044325927
Gilchrist78432.756193
Glades71536.76380
Gulf77523.244258
Hamilton1751,197.2128398
Hardee187678.2133513
Hendry274675.0220477
Hernando713371.053114042
Highlands46444.531712819
Hillsborough12,727859.38,1733,623930
Holmes141698.684516
Indian River712450.046421335
Jackson449951.927115127
Jefferson120809.172408
Lafayette37424.32863
Lake1,648446.81,11943198
Lee4,446587.43,1001,137209
Leon4,4801,490.82,9621,293224
Levy344826.2264737
Liberty75854.858170
Madison183950.5120603
Manatee2,288575.31,452673163
Marion2,169590.61,408649111
Martin459285.13646926
Monroe230301.51723919
Nassau333381.12239811
Okaloosa1,475721.996445556
Okeechobee161381.6122309
Orange13,724962.09,1793,2991,245
Osceola2,419623.21,736488195
Palm Beach7,801530.75,6671,587547
Pasco2,444452.81,745584115
Pinellas6,105618.93,9851,646474
Polk5,306750.33,6101,451244
Putnam684932.545620226
St. Johns784294.661614523
St. Lucie1,692534.41,21039884
Santa Rosa675367.647217330
Sarasota1,472338.51,01935895
Seminole2,472514.61,730591151
Sumter262196.51786420
Suwannee276599.6190788
Taylor156688.695556
Union130839.1782626
Volusia2,850521.41,785832233
Wakulla182545.01353710
Walton383528.124113012
Washington194768.31084937
(Source: Florida Department of Health)