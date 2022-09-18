HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of a major highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.

The crash happened at around noon at the intersection of US-41 and Madison Avenue in Palm River-Clair Mel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the driver was trying to turn onto Madison Avenue and lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn onto the shoulder.





(via Florida Highway Patrol)

FHP said the truck spilled “a large volume” of gas onto the highway and the shoulder of the road. They said intersection is expected to remain closed “for an extended period” of time.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.