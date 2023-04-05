The skyline of downtown Tampa on the Hillsborough river under a foggy sky

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Tampa on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Busch Gardens

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18,163)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612

#29. The Florida Aquarium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,634)

– Type of activity: Aquariums

– Address: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5600

#28. ZooTampa at Lowry Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,022)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-5958

#27. Sunshine Skyway Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,706)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: not available

#26. Tampa Riverwalk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,844)

– Type of activity: Scenic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#25. Big Cat Rescue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,225)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Zoos

– Address: 12802 Easy St, Tampa, FL 33625-3702

#24. Amalie Arena

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,924)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5400

#23. Lettuce Lake Regional Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,079)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 6920 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33637-0930

#22. Ybor City

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,066)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Neighborhoods

– Address: Northeast of the Downtown Tampa on I-4 at Exit 1, Tampa, FL 33618

#21. Bayshore Boulevard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#20. Henry B. Plant Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1450

#19. Tampa Theatre

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (713)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-4435

#18. TECO Line Streetcar System

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479)

– Type of activity: Trams

– Address: 1201 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3502

#17. Raymond James Stadium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,114)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607-6103

#16. Tampa Bay History Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 801 Old Water St, Tampa, FL 33602-5418

#15. International Plaza and Bay Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 2223 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

#14. George M. Steinbrenner Field

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (636)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 1 Steinbrenner Dr, Tampa, FL 33614-7064

#13. Horse Power for Kids & Animal Sanctuary

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (244)

– Type of activity: Zoos • Farms

– Address: 8005 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33635-9709

#12. Cigar City Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (675)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 3924 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607-2441

#11. Yuengling Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 11111 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33612-6439

#10. Straz Center for the Performing Arts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL 33602-3720

#9. Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (2,699)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

#8. Museum of Science and Industry

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,284)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617-2099

#7. Hyde Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#6. Adventure Island

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,160)

– Type of activity: Water Parks

– Address: 10001 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612-6401

#5. SS American Victory Mariners’ Memorial and Museum Ship

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (388)

– Type of activity: Military Museums • Ships

– Address: 705 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5600

#4. Sacred Heart Catholic Church

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (157)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 509 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-4814

#3. Wat Mongkolrata Temple

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340)

– Type of activity: Religious Sites

– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746

#2. Ybor City Museum State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1818 E 9th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3818

#1. Glazer Children’s Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, FL 33602-1500

