Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Tampa on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Busch Gardens
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18,163)
– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
– Address: 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612
#29. The Florida Aquarium
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,634)
– Type of activity: Aquariums
– Address: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5600
#28. ZooTampa at Lowry Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,022)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-5958
#27. Sunshine Skyway Bridge
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,706)
– Type of activity: Bridges
– Address: not available
#26. Tampa Riverwalk
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,844)
– Type of activity: Scenic Walking Areas
– Address: not available
#25. Big Cat Rescue
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,225)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Zoos
– Address: 12802 Easy St, Tampa, FL 33625-3702
#24. Amalie Arena
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,924)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5400
#23. Lettuce Lake Regional Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,079)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 6920 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33637-0930
#22. Ybor City
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,066)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Neighborhoods
– Address: Northeast of the Downtown Tampa on I-4 at Exit 1, Tampa, FL 33618
#21. Bayshore Boulevard
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972)
– Type of activity: Hiking Trails
– Address: not available
#20. Henry B. Plant Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1450
#19. Tampa Theatre
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (713)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-4435
#18. TECO Line Streetcar System
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479)
– Type of activity: Trams
– Address: 1201 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3502
#17. Raymond James Stadium
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,114)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607-6103
#16. Tampa Bay History Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 801 Old Water St, Tampa, FL 33602-5418
#15. International Plaza and Bay Street
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (437)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 2223 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
#14. George M. Steinbrenner Field
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (636)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 1 Steinbrenner Dr, Tampa, FL 33614-7064
#13. Horse Power for Kids & Animal Sanctuary
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (244)
– Type of activity: Zoos • Farms
– Address: 8005 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33635-9709
#12. Cigar City Brewing
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (675)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 3924 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607-2441
#11. Yuengling Brewery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 11111 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33612-6439
#10. Straz Center for the Performing Arts
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL 33602-3720
#9. Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (2,699)
– Type of activity: Casinos
– Address: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610-4114
#8. Museum of Science and Industry
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,284)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617-2099
#7. Hyde Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: not available
#6. Adventure Island
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,160)
– Type of activity: Water Parks
– Address: 10001 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612-6401
#5. SS American Victory Mariners’ Memorial and Museum Ship
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (388)
– Type of activity: Military Museums • Ships
– Address: 705 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5600
#4. Sacred Heart Catholic Church
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (157)
– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals
– Address: 509 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-4814
#3. Wat Mongkolrata Temple
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340)
– Type of activity: Religious Sites
– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746
#2. Ybor City Museum State Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 1818 E 9th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3818
#1. Glazer Children’s Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494)
– Type of activity: Children’s Museums
– Address: 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, FL 33602-1500
