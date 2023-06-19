(STACKER) — There’s something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Tampa using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. La Mini Super Market

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 1000 W Waters Ave Ste 1 Tampa, FL 33604

– Categories: Delis, Tacos, Imported Food

#29. Ranchero Tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 4901 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

#28. CoffeeMe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (41 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1457 W Busch Blvd Tampa, FL 33612

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea

#27. Vegg’d Out Vegan Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: Tampa, FL 33618

– Categories: Vegan, Desserts, Food Stands

#26. Pure Kitchen Organic Vegan

– Rating: 5.0/5 (149 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3214 W Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609

– Categories: Vegan, Vegetarian

#25. Moon Frog Arepas

– Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 412 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33602

– Categories: Food Trucks, Venezuelan

#24. Mel’s House Of Smoke BBQ & Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 8916 N Nebraska Ave Tampa, FL 33610

– Categories: Barbeque, Food Trucks

#23. The Mediterranean Chickpea

– Rating: 5.0/5 (223 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3217 S Macdill Ave Ste C Tampa, FL 33629

– Categories: Vegan, Vegetarian, Mediterranean

#22. Craft Kafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 422 W Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33606

– Categories: Bakeries, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

#21. Florish

– Rating: 5.0/5 (76 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2307 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa Bay, FL 33629

– Categories: Pizza, Vegan, Vegetarian

#20. Capricho’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 4810 E Busch Blvd Ste F Tampa, FL 33617

– Categories: Dominican, Breakfast & Brunch

#19. Kombo Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (83 reviews)

– Address: 5009 South Macdill Ave Tampa, FL 33611

– Categories: Thai, American (Traditional), Food Trucks

#18. Onur Food Market

– Rating: 5.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1420 E Fletcher Ave Tampa, FL 33612

– Categories: Grocery, Breakfast & Brunch, Halal

#17. Black Radish Grocer

– Rating: 5.0/5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 2923 N 12th St Tampa, FL 33605

– Categories: Vegan, Grocery

#16. DRNK Coffee + Tea and QWENCH Juice Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5240 Bridge St Tampa, FL 33611

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Breakfast & Brunch

#15. Los Tacos Mariachis

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 8505 E Adamo Dr Tampa, FL 33619

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#14. Delight Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 9250 Bay Plaza Ste 317 Tampa, FL 33619

– Categories: Spanish, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

#13. Protein Monkey

– Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10110 Montague St Tampa, FL 33626

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Acai Bowls, Waffles

#12. Blakes Best Barbecue

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 10010 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Tampa, FL 33610

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbeque

#11. greenlane

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 4495 W Gandy Blvd Tampa, FL 33611

– Categories: Salad, Desserts

#10. Gateway Newstand

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 100 N Tampa St Tampa, FL 33602

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

#9. Patriot Brew Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 13515 Lake Terrace Ln James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Tampa, FL 33637

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea

#8. City Cafe of Tampa

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 410 E Madison St Tampa, FL 33602

– Categories: Desserts, Coffee & Tea, Sandwiches

#7. Te Invito

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: Tampa, FL 33602

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

#6. Nana’s Restaurant & Juice Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1601 E 4th Ave Tampa, FL 33605

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Vegan, Vegetarian

#5. Impasto

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: Tampa, FL 33611

– Categories: Food Trucks, Italian

#4. Stanford’s Jerky

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 501 S Falkenburg Rd Ste D-20 Tampa, FL 33619

– Categories: Specialty Food, Barbeque, Food Stands

#3. Luis’s Garden Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 4502 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa, FL 33614

– Categories: American (Traditional), Greek

#2. Bayside Market & Deli

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 6301 S Westshore Blvd Tampa Bay, FL 33616

– Categories: Delis, Sandwiches, Burgers

#1. Juju Taiyaki

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 5226 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33611

– Categories: Desserts, Japanese

