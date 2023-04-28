Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Tampa?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tampa. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#29. Tijuana Flats

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Linebaugh, Tampa, FL 33626

#28. Monserrate Restaurant Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2311 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-1052

#27. Taco Bell

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2921 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612

#26. Tijuana Flats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 17501 Preserve Walk Ln, Tampa, FL 33647-3465

#25. Xtreme Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 310 E Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-3022

#24. La Hacienda

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5537 Sheldon Rd Ste O, Tampa, FL 33615-3167

#23. Taco Bus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2320 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-9404

#22. Catrinas Tacos and Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33607-3427

#21. Senor Tequila Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12950 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33626-1309

#20. Taqueria Emanuel Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2800 N Macdill Ave # ETAMPA, Tampa, FL 33607-2208

#19. Tequilas

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1613 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3705

#18. Senor Tequila’s Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11115 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-3803

#17. Casa Mexicana Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3642 W Gandy Blvd # B, Tampa, FL 33611-2601

#16. Los Comparres

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 5305 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-1409

#15. Empamamas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2054

#14. Taco Dirty

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2221 W Platt St, Tampa, FL 33606-1739

#13. Taco Bus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 7218 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-4127

#12. Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2702 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3204

#11. Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2223 N West Shore Blvd International Plaza, Tampa, FL 33607-1411

#10. Tijuana Flats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2782 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-6297

#9. Mekenita Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6707 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-6024

#8. TacoSon Authentic Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 7521 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617-7703

#7. Loli’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8005 Benjamin Rd, Tampa, FL 33634-2305

#6. Taco Bus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (501 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 913 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-7109

#5. Urban Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 E Madison St, Tampa, FL 33602-4802

#4. Bartaco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (374 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 West Snow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

#3. Miguel’s Mexican Seafood & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (607 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3035 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3136

#2. Besito Mexican

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (537 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#1. Green Lemon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2418

