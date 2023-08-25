While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, a bachelor’s degree remains essential to many high-paying jobs across the United States.

Annual tuition and fees at four-year colleges rose 10 to 14% on average from 2010-11 to 2021-22, National Center for Education Statistics data shows. For many students, this means taking out loans. Federal student loan recipients who earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 borrowed an average of over $45,000 to earn their degree, as measured four years after graduation.

While expensive, bachelor’s degrees provide higher earnings potential for U.S. workers. A Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis from 2021 shows that bachelor’s degree holders make $277 more weekly than the median for all jobs, and $525 more than those whose highest education level is a high school diploma. What’s more, the unemployment rate is lower for bachelor’s degree holders at 3.5%, compared to 4.7% for all U.S. workers.

To be sure, not all jobs that require a bachelor’s pay well. So, if you’re going to get an undergraduate degree, what jobs will pay enough to make it worthwhile?

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Tampa that require a bachelor’s degree. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Tampa.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

50. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Median annual wage: $86,460- Median hourly wage: $41.57- Total employment: 2,430 people (1.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

49. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Median annual wage: $86,880- Median hourly wage: $41.77- Total employment: 140 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

48. Natural sciences managers

Median annual wage: $86,900- Median hourly wage: $41.78- Total employment: 510 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

47. Computer programmers

Median annual wage: $87,720- Median hourly wage: $42.18- Total employment: 1,030 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

46. Food scientists and technologists

Median annual wage: $87,840- Median hourly wage: $42.23- Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

45. Emergency management directors

Median annual wage: $88,010- Median hourly wage: $42.31- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

44. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Median annual wage: $89,110- Median hourly wage: $42.84- Total employment: 3,320 people (2.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

43. General and operations managers

Median annual wage: $90,470- Median hourly wage: $43.50- Total employment: 28,400 people (20.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

42. Labor relations specialists

Median annual wage: $91,050- Median hourly wage: $43.78- Total employment: 240 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

41. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Median annual wage: $91,980- Median hourly wage: $44.22- Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

40. Engineers, all other

Median annual wage: $92,190- Median hourly wage: $44.32- Total employment: 940 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

39. Facilities managers

Median annual wage: $92,250- Median hourly wage: $44.35- Total employment: 840 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

38. Industrial engineers

Median annual wage: $94,090- Median hourly wage: $45.24- Total employment: 1,910 people (1.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

37. Computer systems analysts

Median annual wage: $94,490- Median hourly wage: $45.43- Total employment: 5,350 people (3.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

36. Environmental engineers

Median annual wage: $95,360- Median hourly wage: $45.85- Total employment: 190 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

35. Architects, except landscape and naval

Median annual wage: $96,240- Median hourly wage: $46.27- Total employment: 470 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

34. Data scientists

Median annual wage: $97,300- Median hourly wage: $46.78- Total employment: 1,450 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

33. Financial risk specialists

Median annual wage: $97,930- Median hourly wage: $47.08- Total employment: 720 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

32. Sales engineers

Median annual wage: $99,350- Median hourly wage: $47.77- Total employment: 370 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

31. Electrical engineers

Median annual wage: $99,360- Median hourly wage: $47.77- Total employment: 1,100 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

30. Medical and health services managers

Median annual wage: $100,190- Median hourly wage: $48.17- Total employment: 5,590 people (4.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

29. Civil engineers

Median annual wage: $101,500- Median hourly wage: $48.80- Total employment: 2,370 people (1.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

28. Industrial production managers

Median annual wage: $102,090- Median hourly wage: $49.08- Total employment: 1,220 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

27. Aerospace engineers

Median annual wage: $102,200- Median hourly wage: $49.14- Total employment: 300 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

26. Administrative services managers

Median annual wage: $102,690- Median hourly wage: $49.37- Total employment: 1,660 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

25. Electronics engineers, except computer

Median annual wage: $102,810- Median hourly wage: $49.43- Total employment: 750 people (0.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

24. Public relations managers

Median annual wage: $103,820- Median hourly wage: $49.92- Total employment: 440 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

23. Database administrators

Median annual wage: $104,290- Median hourly wage: $50.14- Total employment: 920 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

22. Software developers

Median annual wage: $106,840- Median hourly wage: $51.37- Total employment: 13,010 people (9.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

21. Information security analysts

Median annual wage: $109,420- Median hourly wage: $52.61- Total employment: 2,420 people (1.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

20. Computer network architects

Median annual wage: $109,870- Median hourly wage: $52.82- Total employment: 1,380 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

19. Training and development managers

Median annual wage: $111,840- Median hourly wage: $53.77- Total employment: 420 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

18. Fundraising managers

Median annual wage: $112,200- Median hourly wage: $53.94- Total employment: 130 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

17. Construction managers

Median annual wage: $115,730- Median hourly wage: $55.64- Total employment: 3,800 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

16. Actuaries

Median annual wage: $121,320- Median hourly wage: $58.33- Total employment: 260 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

15. Computer hardware engineers

Median annual wage: $124,240- Median hourly wage: $59.73- Total employment: 570 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

14. Managers, all other

Median annual wage: $124,430- Median hourly wage: $59.82- Total employment: 3,420 people (2.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

13. Advertising and promotions managers

Median annual wage: $126,320- Median hourly wage: $60.73- Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

12. Human resources managers

Median annual wage: $126,830- Median hourly wage: $60.98- Total employment: 1,490 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

11. Compensation and benefits managers

Median annual wage: $126,980- Median hourly wage: $61.05- Total employment: 130 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

10. Purchasing managers

Median annual wage: $129,430- Median hourly wage: $62.23- Total employment: 640 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

9. Sales managers

Median annual wage: $129,610- Median hourly wage: $62.31- Total employment: 4,200 people (3.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

8. Database architects

Median annual wage: $130,660- Median hourly wage: $62.82- Total employment: 320 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

7. Financial managers

Median annual wage: $133,060- Median hourly wage: $63.97- Total employment: 6,310 people (4.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

6. Marketing managers

Median annual wage: $134,290- Median hourly wage: $64.56- Total employment: 2,480 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

5. Medical dosimetrists

Median annual wage: $140,210- Median hourly wage: $67.41- Total employment: 30 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

4. Computer and information systems managers

Median annual wage: $150,370- Median hourly wage: $72.29- Total employment: 4,100 people (3.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

3. Architectural and engineering managers

Median annual wage: $161,490- Median hourly wage: $77.64- Total employment: 990 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

2. Chief executives

Median annual wage: $217,740- Median hourly wage: $104.68- Total employment: 2,660 people (1.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

1. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers