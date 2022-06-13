TAMPA, Fla. (Stacker) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL that don’t require a college degree.

50. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $54,860

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,590

– Employment: 19,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,990)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($65,510)

49. Correctional officers and jailers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $54,940

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,420

– Employment: 392,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

48. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $55,060

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

47. Industrial machinery mechanics

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $55,080

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

46. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $55,100

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,360

– Employment: 25,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)

45. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $56,340

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 10,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,080)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,130)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($86,160)

44. Private detectives and investigators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $56,630

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,970

– Employment: 28,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

43. Riggers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $56,950

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,100

– Employment: 17,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)

42. Sound engineering technicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,360

– Employment: 10,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,930)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($84,620)

41. Occupational health and safety technicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $57,270

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

40. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $57,340

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,450

– Employment: 25,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Longview, WA ($74,500)

— Redding, CA ($72,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,740)

39. Real estate sales agents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $57,750

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

38. Chefs and head cooks

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– Employment: 129,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

37. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $58,440

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 29,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

36. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,500

– Employment: 34,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)

35. Construction and building inspectors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $60,320

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

34. Insurance sales agents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $60,690

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

33. Crane and tower operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $60,850

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 43,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

32. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

31. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $61,130

– #398 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

30. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $61,430

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

29. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $63,440

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

28. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $64,290

– #430 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

27. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $64,460

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,750

– Employment: 54,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

26. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $67,200

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

24 (tie). Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $67,280

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

24 (tie). Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $67,280

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $69,010

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

22. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $69,020

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

21. Food service managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $71,330

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

20. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $71,740

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,330

– Employment: 33,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)

— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

19. Flight attendants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $72,130

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,280

– Employment: 96,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

18. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $72,790

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

17. Fire inspectors and investigators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $72,830

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– Employment: 14,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dayton, OH ($116,740)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

16. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $73,600

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,710

– Employment: 9,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($73,600)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($63,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($62,260)

15. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $74,090

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– Employment: 22,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $74,430

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

13. Power distributors and dispatchers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $77,550

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,520

– Employment: 9,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

12. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $79,040

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,320

– Employment: 22,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

11. Ship engineers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $82,480

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,910

– Employment: 7,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($108,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,970)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,670)

10. Detectives and criminal investigators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $85,460

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

9. Power plant operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $86,510

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

8. Lodging managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $91,950

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $93,070

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

6. Transportation inspectors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $93,120

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

5. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $97,930

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $99,070

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $99,470

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

2. Commercial pilots

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $113,940

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

1. Athletes and sports competitors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $141,900

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– Employment: 12,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)

— Columbus, OH ($201,290)