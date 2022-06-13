TAMPA, Fla. (Stacker) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL that don’t require a college degree.
50. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $54,860
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,590
– Employment: 19,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,990)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($65,510)
49. Correctional officers and jailers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $54,940
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,420
– Employment: 392,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)
— Salinas, CA ($89,100)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)
48. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $55,060
– #331 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
47. Industrial machinery mechanics
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $55,080
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
46. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $55,100
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,360
– Employment: 25,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)
45. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $56,340
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 10,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,080)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,130)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($86,160)
44. Private detectives and investigators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $56,630
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– Employment: 28,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
43. Riggers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $56,950
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,100
– Employment: 17,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)
42. Sound engineering technicians
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,360
– Employment: 10,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,930)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($84,620)
41. Occupational health and safety technicians
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $57,270
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
40. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $57,340
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,450
– Employment: 25,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Longview, WA ($74,500)
— Redding, CA ($72,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,740)
39. Real estate sales agents
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $57,750
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
38. Chefs and head cooks
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $58,180
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– Employment: 129,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
37. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $58,440
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
36. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,500
– Employment: 34,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)
35. Construction and building inspectors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $60,320
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
34. Insurance sales agents
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $60,690
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
33. Crane and tower operators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $60,850
– #84 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
32. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
31. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $61,130
– #398 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
30. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $61,430
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
29. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $63,440
– #211 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
28. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $64,290
– #430 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
27. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $64,460
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,750
– Employment: 54,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
26. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $67,200
– #284 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
24 (tie). Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $67,280
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
24 (tie). Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $67,280
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $69,010
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
22. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $69,020
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
21. Food service managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $71,330
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
20. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $71,740
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,330
– Employment: 33,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)
— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)
19. Flight attendants
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $72,130
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,280
– Employment: 96,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
18. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $72,790
– #246 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
17. Fire inspectors and investigators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $72,830
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,680
– Employment: 14,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dayton, OH ($116,740)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
16. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $73,600
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,710
– Employment: 9,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($73,600)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($63,500)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($62,260)
15. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $74,090
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,640
– Employment: 22,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $74,430
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
13. Power distributors and dispatchers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $77,550
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,520
– Employment: 9,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
12. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $79,040
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,320
– Employment: 22,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
11. Ship engineers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $82,480
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,910
– Employment: 7,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lafayette, LA ($108,770)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,970)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,670)
10. Detectives and criminal investigators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $85,460
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
9. Power plant operators
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $86,510
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
8. Lodging managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $91,950
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $93,070
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
6. Transportation inspectors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $93,120
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
5. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $97,930
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $99,070
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $99,470
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
2. Commercial pilots
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $113,940
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
1. Athletes and sports competitors
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
– Annual mean salary: $141,900
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– Employment: 12,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
— Columbus, OH ($201,290)