Highest paying jobs in Tampa for high school graduates

TAMPA, Fla. (Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

50. Correctional officers and jailers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $49,750 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

49. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $49,810 (#76 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 11,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

48. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $50,460 (#157 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $50,690 (#230 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

46. Medical appliance technicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $50,870 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,630

– Employment: 13,710

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($63,350)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,040)

— Jacksonville, FL ($56,230)

Job description: Construct, maintain, or repair medical supportive devices such as braces, orthotics and prosthetic devices, joints, arch supports, and other surgical and medical appliances.

44 (tie). Tax preparers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $51,140 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

44 (tie). Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $51,140 (#133 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

43. Model makers, metal and plastic

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $51,150 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($73,480)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($72,620)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($71,390)

Job description: Set up and operate machines, such as lathes, milling and engraving machines, and jig borers to make working models of metal or plastic objects. Includes template makers.

41. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $51,950 (#37 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($83,080)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($77,290)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($71,970)

Job description: Supervise and coordinate the activities of ground crew in the loading, unloading, securing, and staging of aircraft cargo or baggage. May determine the quantity and orientation of cargo and compute aircraft center of gravity. May accompany aircraft as member of flight crew and monitor and handle cargo in flight, and assist and brief passengers on safety and emergency procedures. Includes loadmasters.

40. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $52,060 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

39. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $53,000 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,490

– Employment: 20,440

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($63,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,490)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($58,680)

Job description: Repair and adjust electrical and mechanical equipment of inboard or inboard-outboard boat engines.

38. Travel agents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $53,010 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,650

– Employment: 55,180

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($65,040)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($64,450)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($60,380)

Job description: Plan and sell transportation and accommodations for customers. Determine destination, modes of transportation, travel dates, costs, and accommodations required. May also describe, plan, and arrange itineraries and sell tour packages. May assist in resolving clients’ travel problems.

37. Food service managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $53,190 (#257 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

36. Postal service clerks

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $53,510 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

35. Postal service mail carriers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $53,750 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

34. Occupational health and safety technicians

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $53,790 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

33. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $53,800 (#231 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

32. Pile driver operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $54,410 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,880

– Employment: 3,820

Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,650)

Job description: Operate pile drivers mounted on skids, barges, crawler treads, or locomotive cranes to drive pilings for retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures such as buildings, bridges, and piers.

31. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $54,500 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

30. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $57,360 (#212 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

29. Real estate sales agents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $57,900 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

28. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $58,090 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,160

– Employment: 19,100

Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($67,100)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($63,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($61,970)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers in assigned gambling areas. May circulate among tables, observe operations, and ensure that stations and games are covered for each shift. May verify and pay off jackpots. May reset slot machines after payoffs and make repairs or adjustments to slot machines or recommend removal of slot machines for repair. May plan and organize activities and services for guests in hotels/casinos.

27. Industrial machinery mechanics

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $58,150 (#129 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

26. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $58,330 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

25. Mechanical door repairers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $58,690 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 22,680

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($65,040)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($61,730)

— Appleton, WI ($61,210)

Job description: Install, service, or repair automatic door mechanisms and hydraulic doors. Includes garage door mechanics.

24. Advertising sales agents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $59,190 (#86 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

23. Construction and building inspectors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $60,620 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

22. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $60,760 (#309 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 6,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

21. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $60,810 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 16,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

20. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $61,950 (#263 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

19. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $61,960 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

18. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $65,100 (#283 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

17. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $65,420 (#119 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 13,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

16. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $65,490 (#230 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 12,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

15. Lodging managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $65,780 (#58 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

14. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $66,570 (#162 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

13. Crane and tower operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $66,830 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

12. Insurance sales agents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $67,650 (#115 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

11. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $68,120 (#99 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

10. Power plant operators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $74,440 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

9. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $78,880 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

8. Power distributors and dispatchers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $83,350 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.

7. Commercial pilots

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $83,630 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $85,980 (#103 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $89,180 (#218 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $90,450 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $91,640 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

2. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $95,920 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

1. Transportation inspectors

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Annual mean salary: $100,230 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.