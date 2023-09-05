A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don’t pursue any further education.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over the age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.

There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn’t necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn’t make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeships or learn-on-the-job programs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Tampa for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay high school graduates the most.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

50. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Median annual wage: $50,470

– Median hourly wage: $24.26

– Total employment: 1,230 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

49. Credit authorizers, checkers, and clerks

Median annual wage: $50,510

– Median hourly wage: $24.28

– Total employment: 220 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

48. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Median annual wage: $50,650

– Median hourly wage: $24.35

– Total employment: 310 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

47. Boilermakers

Median annual wage: $50,760

– Median hourly wage: $24.40

– Total employment: 170 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

46. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Median annual wage: $51,300

– Median hourly wage: $24.66

– Total employment: 15,080 people (11.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

45. Opticians, dispensing

Median annual wage: $51,310

– Median hourly wage: $24.67

– Total employment: 610 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

44. Postal service mail carriers

Median annual wage: $53,680

– Median hourly wage: $25.81

– Total employment: 3,280 people (2.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

43. Correctional officers and jailers

Median annual wage: $54,280

– Median hourly wage: $26.10

– Total employment: 1,220 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

42. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

Median annual wage: $54,450

– Median hourly wage: $26.18- Total employment: 240 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

41. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Median annual wage: $54,700

– Median hourly wage: $26.30

– Total employment: 4,710 people (3.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

40. Riggers

Median annual wage: $54,800

– Median hourly wage: $26.35

– Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

39. Industrial machinery mechanics

Median annual wage: $54,850

– Median hourly wage: $26.37

– Total employment: 2,110 people (1.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

38. Construction and building inspectors

Median annual wage: $55,430

– Median hourly wage: $26.65- Total employment: 1,850 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

37. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Median annual wage: $56,110

– Median hourly wage: $26.97- Total employment: 1,670 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

36. Postal service clerks

Median annual wage: $56,200- Median hourly wage: $27.02

– Total employment: 690 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

35. Millwrights

Median annual wage: $56,380- Median hourly wage: $27.11

– Total employment: 100 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

34. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Median annual wage: $57,280

– Median hourly wage: $27.54- Total employment: 3,790 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

33. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Median annual wage: $57,830

– Median hourly wage: $27.80

– Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

32. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Median annual wage: $58,550

– Median hourly wage: $28.15

– Total employment: 3,500 people (2.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

31. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Median annual wage: $58,800- Median hourly wage: $28.27

– Total employment: 11,970 people (8.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

30. Insurance sales agents

Median annual wage: $59,280

– Median hourly wage: $28.50

– Total employment: 5,930 people (4.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

29. Occupational health and safety technicians

Median annual wage: $59,540

– Median hourly wage: $28.62

– Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Median annual wage: $59,560

– Median hourly wage: $28.64

– Total employment: 15,280 people (11.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

27. Plant and system operators, all other

Median annual wage: $59,950

– Median hourly wage: $28.82

– Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

26. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Median annual wage: $59,960

– Median hourly wage: $28.83

– Total employment: 3,940 people (2.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

25. Hearing aid specialists

Median annual wage: $60,380

– Median hourly wage: $29.03

– Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

24. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Median annual wage: $61,770

– Median hourly wage: $29.70

– Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

23. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Median annual wage: $62,670

– Median hourly wage: $30.13

– Total employment: 5,060 people (3.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

22. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

Median annual wage: $62,860

– Median hourly wage: $30.22

– Total employment: 200 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

21. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Median annual wage: $63,070

– Median hourly wage: $30.32

– Total employment: 6,070 people (4.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

20. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Median annual wage: $63,480

– Median hourly wage: $30.52

– Total employment: 50 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

19. Food service managers

Median annual wage: $63,590

– Median hourly wage: $30.57

– Total employment: 2,490 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Median annual wage: $64,270

– Median hourly wage: $30.90

– Total employment: 8,030 people (5.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

17. Real estate brokers

Median annual wage: $64,860

– Median hourly wage: $31.18- Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

16. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Median annual wage: $65,370

– Median hourly wage: $31.43

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

15. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Median annual wage: $65,430

– Median hourly wage: $31.46

– Total employment: 8,480 people (6.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

14. Crane and tower operators

Median annual wage: $69,010- Median hourly wage: $33.18

– Total employment: 280 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

13. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Median annual wage: $74,310

– Median hourly wage: $35.73

– Total employment: 940 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

12. Bailiffs

Median annual wage: $77,020

– Median hourly wage: $37.03

– Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

11. Lodging managers

Median annual wage: $77,640

– Median hourly wage: $37.33

– Total employment: 450 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

10. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Median annual wage: $79,120

– Median hourly wage: $38.04

– Total employment: 320 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

9. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers



Median annual wage: $80,750

– Median hourly wage: $38.82

– Total employment: 3,820 people (2.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

8. Power plant operators

Median annual wage: $81,200

– Median hourly wage: $39.04

– Total employment: 170 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

7. Power distributors and dispatchers

Median annual wage: $84,300

– Median hourly wage: $40.53

– Total employment: 120 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Median annual wage: $87,770

– Median hourly wage: $42.20

– Total employment: 1,020 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Median annual wage: $91,290

– Median hourly wage: $43.89

– Total employment: 1,160 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

4. Media and communication equipment workers, all other

Median annual wage: $92,580

– Median hourly wage: $44.51

– Total employment: 160 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

3. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Median annual wage: $95,660

– Median hourly wage: $45.99

– Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Median annual wage: $98,200

– Median hourly wage: $47.21

– Total employment: 890 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

1. Transportation inspectors