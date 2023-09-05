A high school diploma gives graduates a leg up in the workforce, even if they don’t pursue any further education.
The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that workers over the age of 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent earned about 25% more than those without one—$853 a week compared to $682. Diploma holders also faced lower unemployment rates, at 4% in 2022, compared to 5.5% for those who never completed high school.
There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college—for instance, the cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise, increasing by 1% to 4% last year, depending on the institution type. While higher degrees of education typically pave the way for higher earnings, a college degree isn’t necessary for many high-paying jobs. And for many careers, it doesn’t make sense to pay to study for years when there are paid apprenticeships or learn-on-the-job programs.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Tampa for those with a high school diploma or equivalent. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022. Jobs without available data for annual pay were excluded from this analysis.
This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.
50. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
- Median annual wage: $50,470
- – Median hourly wage: $24.26
- – Total employment: 1,230 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
49. Credit authorizers, checkers, and clerks
- Median annual wage: $50,510
- – Median hourly wage: $24.28
- – Total employment: 220 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
48. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
- Median annual wage: $50,650
- – Median hourly wage: $24.35
- – Total employment: 310 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
47. Boilermakers
- Median annual wage: $50,760
- – Median hourly wage: $24.40
- – Total employment: 170 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
46. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
- Median annual wage: $51,300
- – Median hourly wage: $24.66
- – Total employment: 15,080 people (11.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
45. Opticians, dispensing
- Median annual wage: $51,310
- – Median hourly wage: $24.67
- – Total employment: 610 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
44. Postal service mail carriers
- Median annual wage: $53,680
- – Median hourly wage: $25.81
- – Total employment: 3,280 people (2.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
43. Correctional officers and jailers
- Median annual wage: $54,280
- – Median hourly wage: $26.10
- – Total employment: 1,220 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
42. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other
- Median annual wage: $54,450
- – Median hourly wage: $26.18- Total employment: 240 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
41. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors
- Median annual wage: $54,700
- – Median hourly wage: $26.30
- – Total employment: 4,710 people (3.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
40. Riggers
- Median annual wage: $54,800
- – Median hourly wage: $26.35
- – Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
39. Industrial machinery mechanics
- Median annual wage: $54,850
- – Median hourly wage: $26.37
- – Total employment: 2,110 people (1.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
38. Construction and building inspectors
- Median annual wage: $55,430
- – Median hourly wage: $26.65- Total employment: 1,850 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
37. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
- Median annual wage: $56,110
- – Median hourly wage: $26.97- Total employment: 1,670 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
36. Postal service clerks
- Median annual wage: $56,200- Median hourly wage: $27.02
- – Total employment: 690 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
35. Millwrights
- Median annual wage: $56,380- Median hourly wage: $27.11
- – Total employment: 100 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
34. Property, real estate, and community association managers
- Median annual wage: $57,280
- – Median hourly wage: $27.54- Total employment: 3,790 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
33. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
- Median annual wage: $57,830
- – Median hourly wage: $27.80
- – Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
32. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- Median annual wage: $58,550
- – Median hourly wage: $28.15
- – Total employment: 3,500 people (2.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
31. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
- Median annual wage: $58,800- Median hourly wage: $28.27
- – Total employment: 11,970 people (8.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
30. Insurance sales agents
- Median annual wage: $59,280
- – Median hourly wage: $28.50
- – Total employment: 5,930 people (4.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
29. Occupational health and safety technicians
- Median annual wage: $59,540
- – Median hourly wage: $28.62
- – Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
- Median annual wage: $59,560
- – Median hourly wage: $28.64
- – Total employment: 15,280 people (11.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
27. Plant and system operators, all other
- Median annual wage: $59,950
- – Median hourly wage: $28.82
- – Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
26. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
- Median annual wage: $59,960
- – Median hourly wage: $28.83
- – Total employment: 3,940 people (2.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
25. Hearing aid specialists
- Median annual wage: $60,380
- – Median hourly wage: $29.03
- – Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
24. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
- Median annual wage: $61,770
- – Median hourly wage: $29.70
- – Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
23. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage: $62,670
- – Median hourly wage: $30.13
- – Total employment: 5,060 people (3.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
22. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers
- Median annual wage: $62,860
- – Median hourly wage: $30.22
- – Total employment: 200 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
21. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers
- Median annual wage: $63,070
- – Median hourly wage: $30.32
- – Total employment: 6,070 people (4.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
20. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- Median annual wage: $63,480
- – Median hourly wage: $30.52
- – Total employment: 50 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
19. Food service managers
- Median annual wage: $63,590
- – Median hourly wage: $30.57
- – Total employment: 2,490 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage: $64,270
- – Median hourly wage: $30.90
- – Total employment: 8,030 people (5.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
17. Real estate brokers
- Median annual wage: $64,860
- – Median hourly wage: $31.18- Total employment: Not available
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
16. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters
- Median annual wage: $65,370
- – Median hourly wage: $31.43
- – Total employment: Not available
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
15. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage: $65,430
- – Median hourly wage: $31.46
- – Total employment: 8,480 people (6.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
14. Crane and tower operators
- Median annual wage: $69,010- Median hourly wage: $33.18
- – Total employment: 280 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
13. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $74,310
- – Median hourly wage: $35.73
- – Total employment: 940 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
12. Bailiffs
- Median annual wage: $77,020
- – Median hourly wage: $37.03
- – Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
11. Lodging managers
- Median annual wage: $77,640
- – Median hourly wage: $37.33
- – Total employment: 450 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
10. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $79,120
- – Median hourly wage: $38.04
- – Total employment: 320 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
9. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
- Median annual wage: $80,750
- – Median hourly wage: $38.82
- – Total employment: 3,820 people (2.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
8. Power plant operators
- Median annual wage: $81,200
- – Median hourly wage: $39.04
- – Total employment: 170 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
7. Power distributors and dispatchers
- Median annual wage: $84,300
- – Median hourly wage: $40.53
- – Total employment: 120 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
6. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage: $87,770
- – Median hourly wage: $42.20
- – Total employment: 1,020 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage: $91,290
- – Median hourly wage: $43.89
- – Total employment: 1,160 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
4. Media and communication equipment workers, all other
- Median annual wage: $92,580
- – Median hourly wage: $44.51
- – Total employment: 160 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
3. Postmasters and mail superintendents
- Median annual wage: $95,660
- – Median hourly wage: $45.99
- – Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage: $98,200
- – Median hourly wage: $47.21
- – Total employment: 890 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
1. Transportation inspectors
- Median annual wage: $102,180
- – Median hourly wage: $49.12
- – Total employment: 100 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- – Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training