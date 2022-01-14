‘High priority’: How Tampa is working to protect historic cemeteries

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is stressing its commitment to protecting historic cemeteries within the city.

Mayor Jane Castor held a news conference Friday to share the progress the city has made in protecting “historic burial grounds” that were forgotten or abandoned. The city said it has committed time, money and manpower to the cemeteries.

“Protecting forgotten, abandoned, or vulnerable cemeteries is the right thing to do,” Mayor Castor said in a statement. “This is a high priority in our history, and it should be respected and honored appropriately.”

The mayor’s news conference was held at Memorial Park Cemetery in East Tampa. The city has taken over maintenance, trimming the tree canopy and replacing dilapidated fences at the cemetery.

Castor was joined by Administrator of Neighborhood and Community Affairs Ocea Wynn and Director of City Planning Stephen Benson. Wynn leads a task force that Castor established last year to address the protection of abandoned burial sites.

