TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A health advisory has been issued for the beaches at Picnic Island and Cypress Point due to high bacteria levels, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

Health officials said samples indicated that the amount of enterococci bacteria was above the threshold, which could be a sign of fecal pollution.

Enterococci bacteria, or enteric bacteria, are typically found in the intestinal tract of humans and other animals and can cause infection, rashes, and other diseases in people.

“The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage,” the health advisory said.

Officials said visitors to the beaches could be at risk so they do not recommend swimming. The beach will be re-sampled next week to see if the bacteria levels have returned to normal.