HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released body camera and aerial videos that captured the moment officers tracked down and opened fire on a carjacking suspect who allegedly took his victim hostage.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 36-year-old John Coker, is in critical condition at a hospital in Dade City.

Coker was suspected of stealing a vehicle at an Advent Health hospital in Tampa before leading officers on an hours-long pursuit. The vehicle, which was equipped with GPS, was located by the sheriff’s office about an hour later in Plant City, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies followed the vehicle to Dade City and called police for backup.

Deputies said Coker abandoned the vehicle at a Publix store, ran to a nearby neighborhood and hid in someone’s shed. Then he carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint and made the victim drive him around.

“He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun. He’s got a hostage,” an officer is heard saying on body camera video of the incident.

Aerial video shows Coker getting out of the car and pulling on the door handle to get back inside the vehicle.

The driver sped away, Coker fell to the ground, then officers approached him with their guns drawn.

The video shows Coker pointing two guns at officers. Authorities said he refused to drop the weapons, despite multiple commands to do so.

The sheriff’s office said four of its deputies and one Dade City officer fired their weapons, striking Coker.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

“The citizens are extremely lucky that no one was injured besides this suspect, and the only reason that no one was injured was because of the brave actions of law enforcement officers who serve and protect every single day,” Dade City Police Chief James Walters said.

According to Hillsborough deputies, Coker has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2007 that includes eight felony convictions.

“This wasn’t a mistake or a misunderstanding; this dangerous felon made deliberate choices that endangered the life of an innocent victim and the lives of several law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

He now faces charges of armed carjacking, armed kidnapping, armed burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.