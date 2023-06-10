TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although inflation has started to slow after hitting a 40-year high last year, some areas are still dealing with sky-high inflation.

In April, the year-over-year inflation rate was still a whopping 4.9%, according to a WalletHub study.

WalletHub recently ranked 23 major metropolitan areas across the U.S. to see where inflation is rising the most. The financial website determined the rankings by using two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

Two Florida cities, Miami and Tampa, were at the top of the list for consumer price index change over the last year.

Miami ranked first with a total score of 83.33. WalletHub reports that the city has seen a 9% consumer price index change since last year.

The Tampa Bay area ranked fourth on the list, with a score of 65.17. The consumer price index rose by 7.7% since last year, according to WalletHub.

Here are the 10 top cities where inflation is rising the most.

Overall rank MSA Total score Consumer Price Index Change

(Latest month vs 2 months before) Consumer Price Index Change (Latest month vs 1 year ago) 1 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

83.33 1.40% 9.00% 2 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

79.66 2.10% 6.60% 3 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

72.16 1.50% 7.40% 4 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 65.17 1.10% 7.70% 5 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 56.01 1.00% 6.90% 6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 53.83 1.30% 5.80% 7 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 52.99 1.30% 5.70% 8 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 52.50 1.60% 4.80% 9 San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 42.45 1.00% 5.30% 10 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 38.58 1.30%

4.00%

To see more cities where inflation is rising the most, visit WalletHub’s website.