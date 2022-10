TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Toll collection on the Selmon Expressway will resume on Monday.

Tolls were suspended on Sept. 26 as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.

Officials said the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lane (REL) will resume to normal operations at 6 a.m. Monday with all traffic moving in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.

The REL turns eastbound at 3 p.m. and remains eastbound until 6 a.m. the next day.