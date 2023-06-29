TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of air travel for the Fourth of July weekend, according to the FAA.

But several days of air travel headaches already this week could be an indicator of things to come.

The number of air travelers could set a pandemic-era record over the holiday weekend. The FAA expects Thursday to be the busiest, with more than 52,500 total flights.

How to check your flight status

The best place for passengers to check their flight status is directly with their airline.

Passengers can check the airline’s websites and enter their flight number for the latest information.

Websites and phone numbers for airlines that service Tampa International Airport:

My flight was canceled. What’s next?

If you still want to get to your destination, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If you want to cancel the trip, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you bought non-refundable tickets. You’re also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, has stressed that travelers are eligible for a refund, not just vouchers for future travel. If you do take a voucher, make sure you inquire about blackout dates and other restrictions on its use.

Can I ask to be booked on another airline’s flight?

Yes. Airlines aren’t required to put you on another airline’s flight, but they can, and sometimes do, according to the DOT. Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com, previously recommended researching alternate flights while you’re waiting to talk to an agent. Agents are typically under a lot of pressure when a flight is canceled, so giving them some options helps.

Ebenhoch also suggested looking for alternative airports that are close to your original destination.

Is the airline required to give me a hotel room or other compensation?

No. As announced last month, the Biden administration is seeking to require that airlines compensate travelers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the carrier’s control — but, as of now, each airline still has its own policies about providing for customers whose flights are canceled, according to the DOT.

Many airlines do offer accommodations, so you should check with their staff. The DOT also has an online dashboard that allows travelers to compare cancellation and delay policies of major carriers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.