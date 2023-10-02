TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa residents will soon have a new way to get around town — in bright yellow Tesla Model Ys.

The DASH service, or Downtown Area Shared Hubs, is expected to launch in mid-October, however, a specific launch date hasn’t been announced.

When the service becomes available, passengers will be able to use an app to hop between more than 20 different “hub” locations in downtown Tampa, according to the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Rides will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Trips will cost $2 per person, and may be shared with up to four people for each “hub-to-hub” trip, according to the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

The Teslas have been wrapped in a bright yellow color.

“We wanted to make sure this new way to get around Downtown is just as distinctive as the other transportation options it’ll be joining,” Tampa Downtown Partnership Interim President Shaun Drinkard said in a statement.

The all-electric cars will be driven by “driver-ambassadors,” which will be provided extensive driving and safety training, and will be trained to be an expert guide to Tampa’s neighborhoods.