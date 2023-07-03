TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families hosting a Fourth of July cookout can expect their grocery bill to be slightly less this year, but not by much.

Families are expected to pay $67.73 to host a cookout for ten people, according to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation survey.

The grocery bill will be down 3% from 2022, but the total is still 14% higher than prices were just two years ago, experts said.



2022 set a record high since the AFBF started the survey in 2013, and this year comes in as the second-highest cost, according to the survey.

According to the AFBF, prices are higher this year on some of the cookout staples like hamburger buns, beef and potato salad.

“The slight downward direction in the cost of a cookout doesn’t counter the dramatic increases we’ve seen over the past few years,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said. “Families are still feeling the pinch of high inflation along with other factors keeping prices high. Don’t assume farmers come out as winners from higher prices at the grocery store either. They’re price takers, not price makers, whose share of the retail food dollar is just 14%. Farmers have to pay for fuel, fertilizer and other expenses, which have all gone up in cost.”

Some items have dropped in price. The AFBF reports that cookies will cost 10% less than last year, and the price of chicken and eggs are both lower as well.