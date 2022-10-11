TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hillsborough County’s population continues to grow, so does the number of drivers on our roads.

All for Transporation released a list of the county’s 10 most dangerous intersections, according to data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The group said the three most dangerous intersections in the county are all located within the same general corridor. Over the past 16 months, the three intersections were the scene of more than 900 crashes.

Here are the most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County over the last 16 months:

U.S. 301 at Gibsonton Dr.: 367 crashes; 13 serious injuries/fatalities

U.S. 301 at Big Bend Rd.: 332 crashes; 14 serious injuries/fatalities

U.S. 301 at SR 674: 207 crashes; 17 serious injuries/fatalities

N. Florida Ave. and E. Waters Ave.: 176 crashes; 9 serious injuries/fatalities

Lakewood Dr. and E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: 113 crashes; 10 serious injuries/fatalities

Fishhawk Blvd. and Boyette Rd.: 104 crashes; 10 serious injuries/fatalities

Big Bend Rd. at Summerfield Blvd.: 97 crashes; 14 serious injuries/fatalities

Big Bend Rd. and Summerfield Crossing Blvd.: 92 crashes; 11 serious injuries/fatalities

County Line Rd. and U.S. 41: 76 crashes; 10 serious injuries/fatalities

Bill Tucker Rd. and U.S. 301: 66 crashes; 9 serious injuries/fatalities

All for Transporation said deadly crashes in the county have risen nearly 40% since 2014.

“Hillsborough County roads are among the most deadly in the nation, and it’s only getting worse,” County Commissioner Gwen Myers said. “With a $13 billion backlog of transportation improvement needs, a number that has been growing $1 billion per year since 2018, it is more important than ever to invest in our community.”