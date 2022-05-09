PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Plant City police are asking for help identifying the driver of a car that dropped off a gunshot victim at the South Florida Baptist Hospital on Sunday.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay released pictures of the blue Nissan Frontier they said the victim was transported in.

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot at an unknown location. He was then dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any suspects. Tips can be called in anonymously to 1-800-873-8477 or online here.