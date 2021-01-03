Help name newest ZooTampa orangutan while supporting conservation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa is asking fans to help name its new orangutan baby, all while supporting the zoo’s conservation efforts.
The male endangered Bornean orangutan was born to first-time mother Randee.
The zoo is asking fans to support its mission to save and conserve wildlife by participating in a vote to name the baby.
The names “Riplee” or “Rowan” can be voted for, for a donation to ZooTampa’s conservation efforts.
The orangutan baby is the zoo’s 11th offspring of the species.
The zoo said the species has seen a population decline of more than 50 percent during the last 60 years due to deforestation.
